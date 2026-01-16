The Forgotten Burn Notice Prequel Movie Starred A Future Marvel Star

Television was a different thing altogether back when "Burn Notice" was one of the biggest shows on the air. It was a time before streaming conquered the business, before "Game of Thrones" changed what TV could look like, back when the USA Network's "Blue Sky Initiative" was the only guideline you needed to generate a hit: Take a couple pretty people, put them on a poster against a blue sky, and let the procedural, episodic storylines carry you to syndication heaven.

"Burn Notice" was popular enough that, ahead of its season 5 premiere in 2011, USA produced a prequel TV movie centered on Bruce Campbell's wisecracking character, Sam Axe. The TV movie was meant to explain how Sam wound up in Miami at the start of the series, where he links up with lead protagonist Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) and his cavalcade of spy shenanigans. Even if you watched "Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe" at the time, you likely don't remember that none other than Pedro Pascal plays the villainous, duplicitous Comandante Veracruz in the film, a full three years before his "Game of Thrones" debut as Oberyn Martell.

These days, Pascal is one of Hollywood's biggest stars, with recent turns in everything from "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us" to playing Reed Richards in Marvel's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." But back in 2011, he was still making his way up the ladder. His role in "The Fall of Sam Axe," though brief and somewhat limited by the generic nature of the script, is a fun look back in time at an earlier stage of the modern superstar's career.