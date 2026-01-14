The Beloved Sitcom Star Who Was Also The Voice Of TMNT's Shredder

As Uncle Phil on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," James Avery had his work cut out for him parenting Will Smith's rapscallion through the trials and tribulations of young adulthood. The self-appointed fresh prince put Uncle Phil through his paces in some of the show's most ridiculously over the top "jump the shark" episodes, but always gave Will the love and support he needed, becoming one of TV's most iconic role models in the process.

But fans might be surprised to hear that the lovable James Avery had a villainous side. At the same time he was charming audiences in "Fresh Prince," Avery was also antagonizing them on one of the best superhero cartoons of all time, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" as the evil ninja Shredder. The two roles couldn't be further apart, but for the veteran actor it was a joy to channel his acting prowess to the animated supervillain. "Shredder was basically a straight-ahead villain," Avery explained in an interview. "But within that, there were levels that were found between the interactions of Krang and myself. And there were levels that I found as an actor to play him."

Despite not considering himself a voice actor, Avery felt "lucky to have fallen into this situation" in which he could be a part of something as fun and joyful as "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." "It was like going to a party every two days," joked the actor.