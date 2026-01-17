Why Kevin James Believed Everybody Loves Raymond Would Be A Flop

It's pretty obvious in retrospect that "Everybody Loves Raymond" had an exceptionally good run on CBS, with the Ray Romano-led family sitcom airing for nine seasons between 1996 and 2005 and winning 15 Emmys (while being nominated for many more). Viewers clearly remember it fondly today, considering the massively high ratings the "Everybody Loves Raymond" reunion in 2025 scored. Not everybody was so optimistic back in the series' earliest days, though. Romano himself thought the TV show had a terrible title, and even his fellow standup comic Kevin James — who would go on to strike his own success as the lead of "The King of Queens," and was actually a writer on "Raymond" at one point — didn't think the show was going to succeed.

Why? Simply enough, James thought Romano's presence was quite antithetical to the performers in other hit sitcoms at the time. "I couldn't believe it, because he's such a low-energy guy," James revealed in an interview with the "Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson" podcast (via People). "Sitcom guys were, to me, like the big, wacky [characters]. I'm like this, this is death. It's not gonna happen.'"

History has shown that James' prediction was completely wrong, and he's happy about that. In fact, the "King of Queens" star believes that "Everybody Loves Raymond" paved the way for his show becoming a success in its own right, and Romano's performance as Ray Barone inspired his portrayal of Doug Heffernan.