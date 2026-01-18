Why Julianna Margulies Nearly Skipped Out On Her ER Audition

Julianna Margulies made her film debut in Steven Seagal's 1991 actioner "Out for Justice," which according to the Washington Post, was simply "unnecessary." Thankfully, Margulies wouldn't be slumming it in middling action thrillers for long. Three years after that lackluster outing, she was cast in "ER." NBC's seminal medical drama (which is still one of the network's best 10 p.m. shows ever) proved to be exactly what her career needed, with the actress staying on the show for six seasons (returning as a guest in the 15th season) and winning a Primetime Emmy and six Screen Actors Guild Awards (two individual awards and four ensemble) for her portrayal of head emergency care nurse Carol Hathaway. With that in mind, it's a good thing the actress didn't skip out on her "ER" audition, though she came very close to doing just that.

As part of the Television Academy's oral history of the show, Margulies recounted the story of her casting, revealing that she almost ducked out of the waiting room before her audition because the process was taking too long. According to the actress, she was still very much an up-and-comer in the early '90s but had performed in some stage productions in New York. As a result, she was known by casting directors. However, when Margulies travelled to Los Angeles for her "ER" tryout, she was surprised to find that she wasn't treated the same as in her native New York. "I had three auditions the day I auditioned," she explains. "I went into the waiting room, and it was jam-packed. I was waiting for two hours, and I was getting p***ed because I was there on-time. And no one had come out to check in or apologize, and I just thought, 'Well, that feels a little rude.'"

The "ER" try-outs were held in Burbank, where Margulies had another audition booked. As time went on and her anxiety set in, she decided to leave. "I was feeling worried that I was going to be late," she says. "And I don't like being late. I thought, 'LA is not for me. I'm out of here.'" But as she got up to leave, casting director John Levey called her name. Of course, the audition ended up going better than she could have imagined.