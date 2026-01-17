Before Bones, Emily Deschanel Starred In An Overlooked Stephen King Miniseries

To this day, Emily Deschanel's most recognizable role is Temperance Brennan on "Bones." She starred as the titular forensic scientist for 12 seasons, pulling off the show's often quirky mix of humor and horror with ease in many of its biggest moments. Yet any fan looking to see what Deschanel was doing pre-"Bones" should check out the 2002 miniseries "Rose Red," which featured the actor in a supporting role that's an overlooked gem in the Deschanel oeuvre.

Written by Stephen King and directed by Craig R. Baxley, "Rose Red" was an original miniseries that ran for three nights beginning January 27, 2002. The show starred Nancy Travis as professor of parapsychology Dr. Joyce Reardon, who — after experiencing career issues — decides she needs proof of supernatural occurrences to bolster her standing.

Reardon offers a group of psychics $5,000 each to investigate the titular Seattle mansion, which is said to have a haunted history. As you might expect, things go awry fairly quickly as the crew of mentalists begin to uncover the horrible secrets of the house and awaken its spirits. Deschanel plays one of the unfortunate recruits to this spooky mission, delivering a solid performance that — while it might not have showcased as much humor as "Bones" — contains hints of what was to come with her starring role on the Fox procedural just three years later.