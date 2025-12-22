How Bones' Main Stars Managed To Work Together For 12 Seasons Without Hating Each Other

Seeley Booth and Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan were the central players on Fox's "Bones," teaming up for 12 seasons of solving murder mysteries through forensics. It seems that Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz also were a formidable pairing behind the scenes, as they put effort into making sure their working relationship went smoothly.

History has shown that many hit TV shows' co-stars didn't get along, so what was the magic sauce that kept Boreanaz and Deschanel on the same page? The answer is simple: making time for each other. In an interview with Gold Derby, Boreanaz revealed that he and Deschanel got together on weekends to go over scripts with an acting coach, which bolstered their professional and personal relationship.

"To have somebody say, 'Hey, I'll work with you on weekends, on every script, and do notes and present them to the showrunners and go over changes,' it's pretty special," Boreanaz recalled. "Usually you have two leads that hate each other, or they don't want to deal with each other, especially on a weekend after working 12- to 15-hour days, 22 to 24 episodes."

Boreanaz said he believes that these afterhours acting sessions helped the stars develop an emotional rapport that translated to the screen.