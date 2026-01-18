The Star Trek Prop You Didn't Realize Came From Gilligan's Island

Decades before the advent of CGI, much less the soaring budgets that became the norm in the 21st century television, "Star Trek" had to make Gene Rodenberry's vision work with an old school TV budget and limited special effects. Even as one of the best TV shows of the 1960s, that still meant entire planet sets looked liable to blow away in a strong breeze, aliens of the week often seemed suspiciously familiar, and sometimes a good prop or costume got recycled for more use.

In one case, it even meant borrowing an outfit from "Gilligan's Island."

The costume in question appeared in the Halloween-themed holiday episode of "Star Trek: The Original Series," a silly and spooky Season 2 outing titled "Catspaw." Like much of Gene Roddenberry's flagship series, the episode largely focuses on the Enterprise crew trying to figure out what the heck is going on while visiting a strange planet. Unlike the rest of "Star Trek," though, "Catspaw" delivers plenty of Earth-like gothic elements for the October season, including a trio of witches, a black cat, a crumbling castle, and a mysterious man wearing a robe that some eagle-eyed early TV fans may have recognized.