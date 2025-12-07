While the futuristic world of "Star Trek" may not have widely celebrated religious holidays seen in the various shows and movies, it still has plenty of holiday spirit. Passing references to holidays like Christmas notwithstanding, the characters from the fan-favorite franchise mark their festive cheer in different ways, bonding with the surrogate families on starships or other celebratory moments for Starfleet's finest. In some cases, these holiday-adjacent adventures feature humorous hijinks that provide a lighthearted tone to the proceedings.

Simply put, while there aren't really any overt holiday-centric "Star Trek" episodes, there are plenty of stories that are perfect for the holiday season. Virtually every series in the extensive franchise has at least one holiday-friendly episode, not always featuring the galaxy-threatening stakes that so many other stories do. These are generally cozier spacefaring tales starring everyone's favorite members of Starfleet, usually bringing crews closer together. Here are the 10 best "Star Trek" episodes to watch during the holidays, ringing in the festivities Starfleet-style.