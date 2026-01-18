Timothée Chalamet's Acting Debut Came In A Beloved TV Crime Procedural

Everyone has to start somewhere, and for many of Hollywood's finest, that start happens on cop shows.

In the case of multi-time Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, his earliest TV credit is on "Law & Order" – specifically, Episode 10 of Season 19, titled "Pledge," broadcast in 2009. At the time of his performance on NBC's procedural institution, the "Dune" and "Marty Supreme" star was 13 years old.

Like many "Law & Order" guest stars, Chalamet is introduced and abruptly written off the series. His character is murdered; then, the killer clips off a lock of the boy's hair to send to his grieving mother.

After "Law & Order," Chalamet showed up in four episodes of USA Network's "Royal Pains." Later, he had an eight-episode role in Season 2 of Showtime's award-winning espionage drama "Homeland." Not unlike his "Law & Order" character, Chalamet's "Homeland" character — the son of the show's American vice president — suffers a horrifying fate. As for other Chalamet-associated TV roles, he auditioned for the part of a young Norman Bates in A&E's "Bates Motel" but lost out to Freddie Highmore.

