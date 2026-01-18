A Twisted Black Mirror Episode Partially Inspired Severance

"Severance" Season 1 immediately made its way on TVLine's list of best TV shows of 2022, and the series has only grown in stature since then. Even so, as groundbreaking as it is, the sci-fi mystery on Apple TV+ did not appear out of thin air. Like any successful series, "Severance" draws on decades of quality television, making its own mark while standing on the shoulders of giants.

If there's one show that "Severance" very obviously shares DNA with, it's "Black Mirror." After all, the former depicts an office hell where "innie" characters, surgically stripped of their off-hours identities, toil away with little chance of ever seeing the outside world. The shadowy nature of their work and office culture only deepens the sense of detachment and dread. Though "Severance" soon expands into something not even Charlie Brooker's unflinching anthology could hope to capture within the span of a single episode, the premise nevertheless seems like a spiritual sibling to some of the more brightly-lit and tech-heavy "Black Mirror" episodes.

In fact, "Severance" creator Dan Ericksen openly admits that his show was influenced by "Black Mirror" — specifically the show's 2014 Christmas special, "White Christmas." The episode, starring Jon Hamm and Rafe Spall as two men stuck living in a remote cabin, explores the terrifying implications of technology that can create digital copies of people. It made Ericksen contemplate the terrifying existence of these copies, which are locked in an inescapable life determined by their makers and could be punished by altering the way they experience time. "I remember feeling so cold and afraid after seeing that, this devastating idea of having to experience this endless solitude," Ericksen told The New York Times in 2022.