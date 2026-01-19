Stephen Colbert Was Rejected From A Major HBO Show In The 2000s

Before he became a staple of late-night television, HBO was just not that into Stephen Colbert. The comedian, writer, and future host of "The Colbert Report" and the now-canceled "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" once tried out for a stomach-churning part in one of the most memorable episodes of "Sex and the City." But, as he plainly put it, "Evidently, I didn't have the acting chops to act like I had diarrhea."

The anecdote came up during a 2021 "Late Show" episode featuring Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who mentioned that Colbert almost got a part in an episode of the groundbreaking HBO rom-com's final season. After Nixon called Colbert "the one [guest star] that got away," she reminded viewers about a subplot in 2003's Season 6 episode "Pick-A-Little, Talk-a-Little" -– better known as the origin of the phrase "He's just not that into you." Series writers Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo would later stretch the simple concept that a guy might not like a woman into a popular self-help book and a star-studded movie, but in the episode, it was the starting point for a funny misunderstanding involving spicy food and a swift exit.

After Ron Livingston's Jack Berger encourages Nixon's Miranda to stop overthinking her dates, she takes the "not that into you" advice to heart. "Miranda dated a guy who then was trying to leave quickly after the date, and she kept saying, 'It's fine! You're not that into me, I understand!'" Nixon told Colbert's audience, referencing a character named Paul played by actor Nick Gregory. We don't actually see the date in the episode, but do see Paul decline a coffee chaser and shuffle off down the street. "He finally had to blurt out, 'I have diarrhea, and I have to leave!'" Nixon recapped. According to her, the cast was hanging out on the set of the recently ended sequel series "And Just Like That..." in 2021 when a writer from the original run of "Sex and the City" dropped a bombshell: "Stephen Colbert was almost cast in that part."