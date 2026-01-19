Family Guy's Seth Green Based His Chris Griffin Voice On A Notorious Hollywood Villain

"Family Guy" is one of the most popular animated comedies of the last three decades. While initially dismissed by some critics for being too derivative of the infinitely rewatchable juggernaut that was (and still is) "The Simpsons," the series developed an identity of its own as an absurd send-up of American sitcom tropes.

Much of the enduring success of "Family Guy" can be attributed to the dysfunctional family dynamic of the Griffins. Series creator Seth MacFarlane leads the cast as the voice of three of the shoe's primary characters: bumbling dad Peter, erudite family dog Brian, and diabolical baby Stewie. Comedic actress Alex Borstein plays Peter's wife, Lois, while Mila Kunis, best known as Jackie on Fox's "That '70s Show," plays daughter Meg. Seth Green rounds out the core cast middle child Chris. The unique voice performances of the four lead actors bring the Griffin family to life amidst the chaotic shenanigans that ensue in their hometown of Quahog, Rhode Island.

But did you know that the vocal stylings of one of the Griffin clan is inspired by a notorious horror movie villain? In regard to Chris Griffin, Green's voice performance borrows heavily from Buffalo Bill, the antagonist of the Academy Award-winning film "The Silence of the Lambs."