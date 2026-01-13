Days Of Our Lives Shocker: Four Key Actors Reportedly Let Go In Major Casting Shake-Up — Find Out Why
Four of Salem's most popular residents are reportedly putting the iconic locale in their rearview mirrors: Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Ashley Puzemis, and Leo Howard have all been dropped by the Peacock soap, according to The Daily Mail.
A representative for "Days of Our Lives" has responded to the report, implying that any such casting decisions would have been made for the sake of "long-range storytelling decisions."
"While we don't comment on individual contracts or casting decisions, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for the actors who bring these characters to life," reads the official statement. "What may seem sudden is part of long-range storytelling decisions. Our goal is to balance the show's rich history with where we're headed creatively. Due to our long tape-to-air gap, any changes won't be on screen for some time."
Not only will this shake-up cost "Days" two of its most popular couples, but these are characters with deep roots in this idyllic (and occasionally nightmarish) town: Boatman plays golden boy Johnny DiMera, one of the few "good" apples on that family tree; Bowens plays Chanel Dupree-DiMera, Johnny's wife and the daughter of Jackée Harry's no-nonsense Mayor Paulina Price; Puzemis plays reformed bad girl Holly Jonas, daughter of the legendary Nicole Walker and the late Daniel Jonas; and Howard plays boy-next-door Tate Donovan, easily the best thing to come out of Brady Black and Teresa Donovan's unholy union.
It's unclear when the actors' final episodes will air, but given the show's advanced shooting schedule, there's probably at least nine months of sand left in their hourglasses.
Carson Boatman responds to his 'bittersweet' exit
Boatman is the first actor to speak out in response to the news of his impending exit, sharing this emotional statement with The Daily Mail:
"I have nothing but love and respect for everyone over there from top to bottom," Boatman says. "The closing of this chapter is bittersweet for me as I've cherished every moment spent walking those halls and on the sound stages. A lot of tears, and a lot of laughter have been spilled on all those sets by so many people, including myself. I am genuinely so excited to see what the future holds for me, as well as the show."
As for how these actors will say goodbye to "Days" remains anyone's guess. Ideally, their characters will be written out of town with the door left open for future visits. Then again, this is a daytime soap, so it's also possible that some of these characters will be killed off, or worse... recast.
Will you miss bumping into Johnny, Chanel, Holly, and Tate around Salem? Drop a comment with your thoughts on these reported "Days of Our Lives" exits below.