Days Of Our Lives Shocker: Four Key Actors Reportedly Let Go In Major Casting Shake-Up — Find Out Why

Four of Salem's most popular residents are reportedly putting the iconic locale in their rearview mirrors: Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens, Ashley Puzemis, and Leo Howard have all been dropped by the Peacock soap, according to The Daily Mail.

A representative for "Days of Our Lives" has responded to the report, implying that any such casting decisions would have been made for the sake of "long-range storytelling decisions."

"While we don't comment on individual contracts or casting decisions, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for the actors who bring these characters to life," reads the official statement. "What may seem sudden is part of long-range storytelling decisions. Our goal is to balance the show's rich history with where we're headed creatively. Due to our long tape-to-air gap, any changes won't be on screen for some time."

Not only will this shake-up cost "Days" two of its most popular couples, but these are characters with deep roots in this idyllic (and occasionally nightmarish) town: Boatman plays golden boy Johnny DiMera, one of the few "good" apples on that family tree; Bowens plays Chanel Dupree-DiMera, Johnny's wife and the daughter of Jackée Harry's no-nonsense Mayor Paulina Price; Puzemis plays reformed bad girl Holly Jonas, daughter of the legendary Nicole Walker and the late Daniel Jonas; and Howard plays boy-next-door Tate Donovan, easily the best thing to come out of Brady Black and Teresa Donovan's unholy union.

It's unclear when the actors' final episodes will air, but given the show's advanced shooting schedule, there's probably at least nine months of sand left in their hourglasses.