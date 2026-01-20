Apple TV Greenlit Isaac Asimov's Foundation Thanks To This One-Sentence Pitch

Now three seasons deep and with an overall 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes (including the rare perfect 100% for Season 2), Apple TV's "Foundation" has definitely gotten people's attention and held it. Can this streak last? Well, Season 4 will face a new challenge: The departure of "Foundation" showrunner David S. Goyer, the man who famously sold Apple TV on funding such a complex Isaac Asimov adaptation with a single sentence pitch.

"It's a 1,000-year chess game between Hari Seldon and the Empire," Goyer told Apple, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "And all the characters in between are the pawns, but some of the pawns over the course of this saga end up becoming kings and queens."

The brilliantly simple explanation encapsulates the vast complexities of Asimov's "Foundation" story. To be fair, it also hides many of the adaptive challenges inherent in this kind of project. That probably helped the show get the green light, but from there, Goyer had to turn concept into reality, deftly overcoming narrative obstacles, filling gaps, and fleshing out characters at every step.