How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Got Paul Giamatti To Play Its Villain

You might have seen that celebrated actor Paul Giamatti is playing the bad guy on "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" and wondered how the producers talked him into doing that. But actually, it was the other way around.

Giamatti — an Oscar nominee best known for his film roles in "Sideways" and "The Holdovers" — plays the villainous Nus Braka in the new "Star Trek" series premiering this Thursday on Paramount+, and he's been a huge "Trek" fan for years. ("I'm a big 'Deep Space Nine' fan," Giamatti tells TVLine in the video embedded below. "That's probably my favorite iteration of it.") And as co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman remembers it, Giamatti was the first to suggest a "Trek" role for himself.

While Giamatti was doing press for "The Holdovers" a couple years back, "someone asked him, 'What part do you want to play more than anything?'" Kurtzman recalls. "And he said he wanted to play a Klingon. So we reached out to his agent and said, 'Is that real?'" Soon enough, the agent replied that Giamatti "would love to talk. And we had the most amazing conversation where he just was expressing his love for 'Star Trek' and how deep it was for him."