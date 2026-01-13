Annie Potts Sets Georgie & Mandy Return — Find Out When Meemaw Will Make Her Season 2 Debut
Meemaw is making a comeback.
Now that she's wrapped production on Season 1 of Fox's "Best Medicine," Annie Potts is set to return to "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" for her first appearance of Season 2.
TVLine can exclusively reveal that the "Young Sheldon" vet will reprise her fan-favorite role in Episode 15, airing Thursday, April 9 on CBS. Plot details are being kept under wraps.
Photos shared by series co-creator Steve Molaro confirm that Potts will be joined by on-screen daughter Zoe Perry, and fellow franchise alum Craig T. Nelson (as Meemaw's boyfriend Dale). Season 1 guest star Kara Arena will also return as Connor's ex-girlfriend Chloe, following the pair's dramatic off-screen breakup earlier this season.
The upcoming appearance marks Potts' first since Season 1, Episode 19, "Snitch v. Deadbeat." All told, she guest-starred in four episodes during the show's freshman run — but her Season 2 return comes nearly a year after viewers last saw Georgie's grandmother on screen.
Following Season 1, Potts was cast as a series regular on the aforementioned "Best Medicine," a U.S. adaptation of the beloved UK series "Doc Martin," in which she plays Aunt Sarah to Josh Charles' Dr. Martin Best. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
What to Expect From Meemaw's Return in Season 2
During a recent visit to the set of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," Molaro and fellow co-creator Steve Holland told TVLine that while Meemaw's absence was felt during the sitcom's fall run — particularly at Christmas — they also wanted to make sure that, once Potts' schedule allowed, they had a script tailor-made for her return.
"She wants to do it," Holland reiterated. "It's important to her, it's important to us. She's a part of the family; she loves being here, and we love having her here — but it's a little tricky because ['Best Medicine'] shoots in New York. I guess maybe the strangest one [for her to miss would be] Christmas if you really think about it — like, where's Meemaw for Christmas? But we always say she and Dale are off traveling somewhere. That's our head canon.
"If you bring her in, you want to give her a big, meaningful thing to do and not just sit there for one scene at a birthday dinner and have three jokes and be done," Holland said. "Like, she's Annie Potts. You've got to make it worth her time."
"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2 resumes Thursday, February 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS (and streams next day on Paramount+). What are you hoping to see once Meemaw returns?