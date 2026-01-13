Annie Potts Sets Georgie & Mandy Return — Find Out When Meemaw Will Make Her Season 2 Debut

Meemaw is making a comeback.

Now that she's wrapped production on Season 1 of Fox's "Best Medicine," Annie Potts is set to return to "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" for her first appearance of Season 2.

TVLine can exclusively reveal that the "Young Sheldon" vet will reprise her fan-favorite role in Episode 15, airing Thursday, April 9 on CBS. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Photos shared by series co-creator Steve Molaro confirm that Potts will be joined by on-screen daughter Zoe Perry, and fellow franchise alum Craig T. Nelson (as Meemaw's boyfriend Dale). Season 1 guest star Kara Arena will also return as Connor's ex-girlfriend Chloe, following the pair's dramatic off-screen breakup earlier this season.

The upcoming appearance marks Potts' first since Season 1, Episode 19, "Snitch v. Deadbeat." All told, she guest-starred in four episodes during the show's freshman run — but her Season 2 return comes nearly a year after viewers last saw Georgie's grandmother on screen.

Following Season 1, Potts was cast as a series regular on the aforementioned "Best Medicine," a U.S. adaptation of the beloved UK series "Doc Martin," in which she plays Aunt Sarah to Josh Charles' Dr. Martin Best. New episodes air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.