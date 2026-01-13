Casting News: SVU Promotes Its New Detective, Trevor Noah Sets Final Grammys Hosting Gig, And More

The NYPD is upping Detective Jake Griffin's workload: "Law & Order: SVU" newcomer Corey Cott has been promoted to series regular, Give Me My Remote reports.

Detective Griffin was introduced to viewers in the "SVU" Season 27 premiere, appearing in a total of seven episodes since. (Fun fact: Cott previously guest-starred in a Season 18 episode, albeit in a different role.)

New episodes of "Law & Order: SVU" air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and is available to stream next day on Peacock.

In other recent casting news...

* Trevor Noah is emceeing music's biggest night for the sixth (and final!) time, signing a deal to host the 2026 Grammy Awards for CBS, the network announced on Tuesday. This year's ceremony will air live coast-to-coast on Sunday, February 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+.

* William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") has joined the FX limited series "Cry Wolf," a psychological thriller about a social worker (Olivia Colman) who intervenes when a teenage girl (Alyvia Alyn Lind) alleges that she's being abused by her mother (Brie Larson), Deadline reports. Harper will play a supervisor at Child Protective Services. A premiere date is not yet known.

* Natalie Zea ("La Brea") is joining the cast of CBS' "Fire Country" in the recurring role of Camille, a "badass doctor" slash bull rider, Matt's Inside Line reports. It also sounds like she matches with one of the show's leading men on a dating app, though she initially swipes left over his "flashy frat-boy energy." New episodes of "Fire Country" return to CBS on Friday, February 27 (9 p.m. ET), with Zea scheduled to debut on Friday, April 10.