Will Trent's Ramón Rodríguez On Life After James Ulster — And Why Will's Most Important Relationship Isn't Caleb Or Angie

With the two-part Season 4 premiere of "Will Trent" now complete, series star and executive producer Ramón Rodríguez says the opening chapters are less about James Ulster's return (and subsequent death) than about putting pressure on Will — on his moral code, and on the emotional walls he's spent his entire life building.

Rodríguez, who also directed Episode 1, points to Ulster's brutal prison escape as a tonal reset. "We'd seen the effects of Ulster being violent," he explains in the video interview above, "but we'd never seen him actually be violent." Showing that violence onscreen, Rodríguez says, was essential — not only to reestablishing Ulster as a credible threat, but to introducing one of Season 4's central themes.

"[Rage] was a theme we wanted to explore this season as a whole," Rodríguez says. More specifically: "Will's rage."

That parallel — between Ulster's violence and Will's barely contained anger — came sharply into focus in Episode 2, when Will turned away from GBI headquarters with Ulster in the back of his car. Asked whether Will could actually have gone through with killing the man who murdered his mother, Rodríguez doesn't give a definitive answer, instead suggesting that the moment is part of a larger reckoning.

"He's somebody that's always held his moral compass high," Rodríguez says. "But I feel like we're starting to see him being pushed and challenged and questioning those things."