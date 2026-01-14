How The Scrubs Revival Is Honoring The Late Sam Lloyd

The late Sam Lloyd is gone, but not forgotten, in the "Scrubs" revival.

In a new interview with Esquire, series star Zach Braff reveals how the ABC revival is paying tribute to his longtime co-star, who for nine seasons recurred as Sacred Heart's sad-sack lawyer — and Dr. Kelso's resident punching bag — Ted Buckland.

"There's a new bar that we all go to, and we named it Lloyd's Tavern," Braff reveals. "That was the production designer's idea, which I thought was beautiful. So there's a nod to Sam.

"We love Sam; we miss him. It's hard to do this show without him," Braff continues. "And our plan is to most definitely have an episode that is a tribute to him" — though it remains to be determined whether that will come in the first revival season, which consists of nine episodes, or be saved for a hypothetical second season.

Lloyd died in 2020 due to complications from lung cancer; he was 56 years old.

His acting career spanned three decades and also included a recurring role on ABC's "Desperate Housewives," on which he played Dr. Albert Goldfine. But he was best known for his role as "Scrubs" attorney Ted, who appeared in 95 episodes across the medical comedy's nine-season run, before reprising the role in three episodes of fellow Bill Lawrence sitcom "Cougar Town."

Premiering Wednesday, February 25 (ABC, 8/7c) with back-to-back episodes, the "Scrubs" revival sees "JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time," according to the official logline. "Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time." Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke return as series regulars, while Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley are set to recur.