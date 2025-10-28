ABC's Scrubs Revival: Everything We Know Ahead Of The February Premiere

Braff has said that the "Scrubs" revival will aim to capture the same humor and heart as the original run, but showcase a version of JD who has been "beaten down by the system" over the last 15 years — an idea that Lawrence also expressed during a June 2025 interview with TVLine:

"The hardest part is that Zach and Donald have aged," the EP said with a laugh. "People still have that affinity, and love, for that goofy youthfulness — it's why the T-Mobile commercials work so well. But if I saw two guys in their late 40s/early 50s doing 'World's Most Giant Doctor,' and carrying each other around all the time, I would go, 'What the f–k is going on,' you know? To see what that [friendship] looks like at their age, and [take] a comedic look at what medicine has become since those kids started out as interns, and see how our people would look at it, deal with it, and try to remain optimistic," is their main objective.

"I will tell you that the people I based the original characters on, like the real JD [Dr. Jonathan Doris], is still the medical advisor on the show, and still a cardiologist and a heart surgeon in L.A.," Lawrence revealed. "But the real Elliot [Doris' wife, Dr. Dolly Klock] is no longer in medicine because it got to be too much for her, and she wanted to do other things that are equally as philanthropic. She does this education thing for adolescents and kids now. So, to look at how the system not only changed, but how it has beaten some of these people down, and how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters, has really been fun."

Meanwhile, unlike Season 9, which saw JD pass the proverbial torch to a new protagonist, Lucy, Season 10 will be told exclusively from Dr. Dorian's perspective, and the story will "start with JD and Turk." Here's the official logline, courtesy of ABC: