ABC's Scrubs Revival: Everything We Know Ahead Of The February Premiere
TVLine is rounding up everything we know about the highly anticipated "Scrubs" revival.
The hospital-set comedy first bowed on NBC in 2001, chronicling Dr. John "JD" Dorian's rise from intern to attending at Sacred Heart. After seven seasons on NBC, ABC swooped in to give it an eighth — and what was intended to be final — season, complete with a long-planned series finale from creator Bill Lawrence. But ABC ultimately extended "Scrubs" for a ninth year, subtitled "Med School," with Kerry Bishé's Lucy Bennett stepping in as narrator alongside a mix of new and returning characters.
The original ensemble consisted of Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), Judy Reyes (Carla), John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox), Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and Ken Jenkins (Kelso), with recurring players Christa Miller (Jordan), Robert Maschio (The Todd) and the late Sam Lloyd (Ted). Season 9 additions included Bishé, Michael Mosley (Drew), Dave Franco (Cole) and Eliza Coupe (Denise).
Now, nearly 15 years after Med School, here's everything we know about Season 10 — including which familiar faces are back and who's scrubbing in for the first time.
Who is returning for the Scrubs revival?
On May 21, Zach Braff closed his deal to reprise JD in Season 10.
On July 10, once the revival was received the official greenlight at ABC, Donald Faison (Turk) and Sarah Chalke's (Elliot) returns were also confirmed to return as series regulars.
On Sept. 2, Judy Reyes (Carla) was announced as a recurring guest star.
On Sept. 4, John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox) inked his own deal to recur.
"My hope would be that we establish where everybody from [the original show] is," series creator Bill Lawrence previously told TVLine, "whether they're still with us at the hospital or not." That includes Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and Ken Jenkins (Dr. Bob Kelso): "I hope Ken [who is now 84] is able to come play with us a little bit. He's a little older, but we love him so much."
On Sept. 26, Lawrence, along with Faison, Chalke, Braff, Reyes and McGinley, assembled for their first table read.
On Oct. 3, Robert Maschio (Todd) and Phill Lewis (Hooch) were confirmed to guest-star.
Who is new to the Scrubs revival?
On Oct. 3, Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live") was cast as Sibby, who runs a wellness program for Sacred Heart's faculty and staff, and Joel Kim Booster ("Loot") was tapped to play attending physician Dr. Eric Park. Both will recur.
That same day, ABC confirmed the new intern class, which will consist of Upright Citizens Brigade alum Ava Bunn as Serena, Jacob Dudman ("Fate: The Winx Saga") as Asher, David Gridley ("All American") as Blake, Layla Mohammadi ("Lioness") as Amara, and Amanda Morrow ("Law & Order: SVU") as Dashana.
Who is not returning for the Scrubs revival?
There will be a major change behind the scenes of the new Scrubs: Although Lawrence, who is under an overall agreement with Warner Bros., struck a deal that allows him to shepherd the 20th Television-produced revival, he will not serve as showrunner. In his place will be fellow "Scrubs" vets Aseem Batra. (Tim Hobert, who initially was set to serve as co-showrunner, stepped away from the revival on Oct. 27 due to creative differences.)
Meanwhile, unlike "Roseanne" and "Will & Grace," which found clever ways to erase their divisive finales from series canon once they were revived, "Scrubs" Season 10 will stay true to the developments of Season 9, which shifted gears — and locations — and focused on a quartet of newbies: Kerry Bishé (Lucky Bennett), Michael Mosley (Drew Suffin), Dave Franco (Cole Aaronson) and Season 8 holdover Eliza Coupe (Denise Mahoney). That means the door is open for any (or all) of them to make guest appearances.
"I'm not against seeing those people, and I think it would be fun to have one of them zip by," Lawrence told TVLine in December 2024. "But that [season], if you remember, was supposed to be a med school, and those people that were going through it would then go off into the world and land as physicians in places here, there, everywhere. What I think we will really be focusing on is a place where some of our core regulars" — aka the legacy cast.
What is the plot of the Scrubs revival?
Braff has said that the "Scrubs" revival will aim to capture the same humor and heart as the original run, but showcase a version of JD who has been "beaten down by the system" over the last 15 years — an idea that Lawrence also expressed during a June 2025 interview with TVLine:
"The hardest part is that Zach and Donald have aged," the EP said with a laugh. "People still have that affinity, and love, for that goofy youthfulness — it's why the T-Mobile commercials work so well. But if I saw two guys in their late 40s/early 50s doing 'World's Most Giant Doctor,' and carrying each other around all the time, I would go, 'What the f–k is going on,' you know? To see what that [friendship] looks like at their age, and [take] a comedic look at what medicine has become since those kids started out as interns, and see how our people would look at it, deal with it, and try to remain optimistic," is their main objective.
"I will tell you that the people I based the original characters on, like the real JD [Dr. Jonathan Doris], is still the medical advisor on the show, and still a cardiologist and a heart surgeon in L.A.," Lawrence revealed. "But the real Elliot [Doris' wife, Dr. Dolly Klock] is no longer in medicine because it got to be too much for her, and she wanted to do other things that are equally as philanthropic. She does this education thing for adolescents and kids now. So, to look at how the system not only changed, but how it has beaten some of these people down, and how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters, has really been fun."
Meanwhile, unlike Season 9, which saw JD pass the proverbial torch to a new protagonist, Lucy, Season 10 will be told exclusively from Dr. Dorian's perspective, and the story will "start with JD and Turk." Here's the official logline, courtesy of ABC:
JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time. Medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.
When does the Scrubs revival premiere?
On Oct. 28, ABC announced that "Scrubs" Season 10 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at 8 pm, with back-to-back episodes. A trailer has not yet been made available, but TVLine will update this page once there is footage to share.