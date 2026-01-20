How Much Of Nathan For You Is Real?

"Really good ideas come from weird places," says Fielder. "There's no formula. Sometimes we'll think of an interesting scene or concept that doesn't relate to a business and think, 'How can we use this to market a business?' Other times, we start by thinking of a certain business, and then we'll try to think of problems that we can solve for them."

At the same time, Fielder explains that not every clever or well-intentioned idea makes it onto the show. Even concepts that are funny, creative, or genuinely helpful to a business sometimes have to be set aside if they don't translate into something visually engaging or interaction-driven. For him and his team, the challenge isn't just solving a problem, but figuring out whether the solution will produce moments that are compelling to watch — a process that often involves a lot of testing and educated guesswork. This trial-and-error process is nerve-wracking for the crew, who never know how the unwitting participants of the show are going to react, but for Fielder, it is important to make sure each interaction feels unique.

"Sometimes people call me out and say, 'You're an idiot! I think you're dumb, and this idea is dumb, and you don't know what you're doing,'" he says. "Sometimes people are very polite and they'll say they love the idea even though on their face you see they don't. Regardless, either of those reactions are very telling about what kind of person they are and how they deal with minor social stressors in their life — and I find that to be the most interesting. That's the area that's most fun to tread in."