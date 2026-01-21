The Star Trek Character Wesley Snipes Almost Played Before His Rise To Fame

There might be a mirror universe where "Star Trek: The Next Generation's" Geordi La Forge looks like Wesley Snipes. As revealed in a 2011 interview with Collider, the "Blade" and "New Jack City" star recalled that he was considered for the show before LeVar Burton donned the VISOR as the iconic Enterprise-D engineer.

While promoting "Coming 2 America," Snipes recalled nearly enlisting in Starfleet and was quite disappointed when he didn't get the part. "Yes, that is true. I think that was in the '80s. Yeah. And was disappointed that I didn't get it. Not as disappointed as I was not getting the role in the first 'Coming To America,' but that actually turned out pretty good," explained Snipes. "Because I think if I had gotten the role that I would have been in television more than film, and maybe would have never got a chance to do everything else I've done."

Snipes admitted that it was a close call for the role before Burton got it. "It was close. But yeah, a greater actor than I went on to make it famous," Snipes said, heaping praise on his competition. "I applaud him, my friend, great and wonderful." In the years that followed, Burton, now the host of The CW's "Trivial Pursuit," established his role in the "Star Trek" universe as a core character, appearing in three "Trek" television series (including "Picard") and four feature films alongside the rest of the "Next Generation" cast.