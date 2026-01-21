South Park's Iconic Theme Song Was Created Thanks To A Major Cold Call

Has any series ever had a more fitting theme song than "South Park"? The "South Park Theme" by funk metal group Primus, later reworked by projects led by Les Claypool, is a twanging, frenetic jingle that quite deliberately fails to convince the viewer that its monotone lyrics about the titular small town's idyllic nature hit their mark. It's a perfect way to set the stage for the absurdities that invariably follow, so it makes sense to think that the whole thing was carefully planned out and arranged, but as "South Park" co-creator Matt Stone told Pitchfork in 2010, the whole thing took just one incredibly lucky cold call to pull off.

"It wasn't that well thought out. We got the pilot, I was probably 25 years old, and I was a humongous Primus fan in college," Stone said while describing how the band got involved. "We literally got a copy of [Primus' debut album] 'Frizzle Fry' or one of their albums, opened it up, looked in the back, and saw 'David Lefkowitz Management.'"

From that point on, Stone and co-creator Trey Parker simply mailed the management company an envelope that contained two things: A copy of "The Spirit of Christmas" short film that served as the blueprint for "South Park," and a letter that requested a theme song. It was a big swing, but then again, they were creating what would turn out to be one of the best animated TV shows of all time. Claypool certainly saw something in it, as he soon contacted Stone — and the rest is history.