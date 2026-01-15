Chicago P.D.'s Platt Suffers An Emotional Breakdown During Heartbreaking Investigation — Read Recap

Sergeant Trudy Platt faces an emotional loss in this week's episode of "Chicago P.D."

It all starts with a favor: Platt agrees to help out McKay, her detective friend, in an investigation. But when he doesn't show up to a meeting, she grows concerned. She heads over to his house to check in and finds him dead of a gunshot to the head.

She calls for backup, and police determine that McKay died by suicide, but Platt doesn't buy it. She believes that he was murdered — possibly because of his work as a detective.

Platt embarks on her own investigation into McKay's final moments. She runs her findings by Burgess, who agrees that some things look suspicious: an open window at the scene, CCTV footage of people breaking into McKay's home, and blood in unexplained places. But Burgess can't ignore all the other factors that point toward suicide: A mysterious leave of absence might reflect McKay's ailing mental health, and a mundane trip to the laundromat on the eve of his death doesn't indicate that he was on the run.

Burgess ultimately develops her own theory: McKay had been working with a criminal informant, and word of a snitch was spreading on the streets. A gaggle of criminals broke into McKay's house on the night of his passing to find out the identity of the informant, but the officer was already dead when they arrived. They left without committing any violent crimes. How is she sure? She tracked down McKay's cell phone, which contains a farewell message from the detective.

Finally, Platt accepts that her friend ended his own life. Though she's filled with grief and sadness, with Burgess' support, she finds the strength to deliver the sad news to McKay's wife.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.

