Landman Finale Recap: Is Tommy Done With MTex For Good?

Nate arrives at Cami's office to find her poring over boxes of files; she says that she found them in the basement, and they contain all the information that they've been looking for all season. She wonders why Monty chose to go old-school with the format. "So if there was a criminal investigation or civil litigation, he could destroy the evidence without leaving an electronic trail," Nate says flatly, adding that he did not approve of this choice.

She wants to know what he thinks she should do with the files, and he says he has no opinion. She counters by offering him the role of MTex president, but he offers his resignation instead. "Monty didn't design this company to outlive him," Nate says. "He designed it to be sold. Tommy can help you with that. I can help you with that. I sure hope you'll give us the chance, for your sake. For your family's sake. Let us sell this thing, before it's the end of you, too."

While that's going on, Tommy meets with Bob to try to get him to back Cooper's wells. Bob points out that it's a shady area, given that MTex paid for the drilling, so he can't be part of it. He advises Tommy to walk away from MTex, and he'll happily make him a vice president of production the very next day. Tommy thanks him but declines, saying he's got to find out "if I got one more homerun in me."

His next stop: Gallino. Tommy reiterates that the drug kingpin is going to lose the money he's invested in MTex. He says Monty was a blackjack player of a businessman, "and now he's gone, and his wife's holding all your chips, and she don't even f**kin' know how to play." Tommy goes on to point out all the ways that the gas well in the Gulf could go badly.

All of that sets up what Tommy is really there to ask — and it's ironic in the extreme: He wants Gallino to honor the original contract with Cooper AND to extend an additional $18 million for the next three wells. "Your first check, for just under $6 million, will arrive in less than a week, and they don't stop coming."

Gallino agrees, writing the checks right then and there. "If you lose this, and you try to f**k me in any way, the thing you love most? That's the first thing I'll take," Gallino warns. "What a great way to start a partnership," Tommy deadpans.

Tommy has Angela meet him at the airport for another not-quite-sanctioned ride on the MTex jet. Nate is there, too; Tommy is very happy to hear that the lawyer resigned, and that he didn't put Cooper's paperwork through before he cut ties with the company. Tommy asks him to draw up a limited liability company, create a bank account for the LLC, and deposit Gallino's money into it.