Landman's Billy Bob Thornton, EP Christian Wallace Break Down Tommy's Major Win: 'He Feels Like He's Got The Old Gang Back Together'

Christian Wallace is aware of what we all want to know — will Demi Moore's Cami be around next season? — so he looks apologetic as he says, "I cannot speak to much of what is going to happen. All I can say is: I think it presents so many new opportunities for these characters, and opportunities for a different set of dynamics between the characters' relationships to one another and their relationship to ambition."

The biggest change for Tommy & Co., which the EP can talk about, is that "they're starting from the ground up" with the newly christened CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle, "rather than being in this pre-made, well-established company," he adds. "They're starting from scratch, essentially, and that is exciting to me."

In announcing the new venture, Tommy said that he'd be senior vice president, a role much closer to his landman roots than his experience as MTex head. "You can see how glum Tommy is, having to get on a private jet all the time," Wallace says. "A lot of us might be thrilled by that prospect of this more glamorous lifestyle, but Tommy really thrives whenever he's in the patch, in the field with the hands and really working more of the day-to-day operations."

He adds: "This gives him an opportunity to lean into some of the stuff that he enjoys most out of this very difficult job."