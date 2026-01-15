Tomb Raider: Get A First Look At Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Amazon's Video Game Adaptation

"Game of Thrones" alum Sophie Turner is gearing up for her turn at playing Lara Croft.

Prime Video on Thursday announced that production is underway on the "Tomb Raider" TV series, and released a first-look image of Turner as Croft. The video game character has previously been played by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander on the big screen, and voiced by Hayley Atwell ("Agent Carter") in Netflix's animated series "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft."

Jay Maidment for Prime Video

Ordered to series back in May 2024, the video game adaptation will follow the adventures of Croft, a world-famous archaeologist. A release date has not yet been announced.

In addition to Turner, the "Tomb Raider" cast includes Sigourney Weaver ("Avatar"), Jason Isaacs ("The White Lotus"), Martin Bobb-Semple ("All American: Homecoming"), Jack Bannon ("Pulse"), John Heffernan ("A Gentleman in Moscow"), Bill Paterson ("Fleabag"), Paterson Joseph ("Peep Show"), Sasha Luss ("Anna"), Juliette Motamed ("Halo"), Celia Imrie ("The Diplomat"), and August Wittgenstein ("Faithless").

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer; they are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken who will serve as director and executive producer.

