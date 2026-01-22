Every Animated Star Trek TV Show, Ranked

The "Star Trek" franchise is known for venturing into new and often unexpected places. Its credo of boldly going where no one has gone before may not apply verbatim to every theme, but the spirit is still very much present. After all, from "The Original Series" to "Strange New Worlds," the live-action shows have all had their own distinct flavors. The same is true of the animation branch of the franchise, which has reliably delivered interesting — and on occasion extremely experimental — takes on the franchise's core tenets since the 1970s.

There are currently six animated shows flying the "Star Trek" flag, and while they all sit comfortably under the United Federation of Planets umbrella, they're also so different from each other that watching any two of them back to back can cause tonal whiplash. Beyond their massive stylistic contrasts, the quality gap between these shows can be significant, making a ranking inevitable. Here is every animated "Star Trek" series, ranked from worst to best.