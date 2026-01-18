Modern TV Classics Like Lost And Twin Peaks Were Influenced By This '60s Sci-Fi Cult Hit
If you want to talk about great sci-fi shows that only lasted one season, look no further than "The Prisoner." Created by and starring Patrick McGoohan, it tells the story of a government agent imprisoned on a tranquil seaside village where the residents aren't allowed to leave. Over the years, the 1967 British series left an indelible impression on later shows.
Speaking to Radio Times, "Twin Peaks" co-creator Mark Frost revealed that McGoohan's series demonstrated the rich possibilities of television. "It wasn't until the '60s that I perceived television can do a lot more than that, if you gave it a chance. There were little sparks that would escape every once in a while like Patrick McGoohan's 'The Prisoner,' which blew the top of my head off. I didn't think that sort of storytelling was possible."
Likewise, J.J. Abrams, co-creator of ABC's "Lost," has been vocal of his love of "The Prisoner." When asked about his favorite sci-fi shows by TV Guide, Abrams shared, "I loved 'The Prisoner,' which was a very odd sort of hybrid of sci-fi, mystery and character, and certainly there are elements of The Prisoner in both 'Alias' and 'Lost.'" Despite being a one-season wonder that came out in the '60s, the legacy of "The Prisoner" has only grown, with those inspired by it often deeming the series the king of weird TV.
The Prisoner's influence on pop culture goes beyond TV
"The Prisoner" has proven influential beyond the realm of television, being referenced in everything from movies like "The Matrix" to songs by Iron Maiden. The show's themes of individual freedom, governmental overreach, and authoritarian surveillance states have inspired and been further explored in Alan Moore's graphic novels like "V for Vendetta" and "Watchmen." Moore has also been open about the enduring influence of "The Prisoner" on his storytelling, noting that it taught him entertainment could be intellectual — just like the people consuming it.
"'The Prisoner' taught me not to condescend to my audience or assume that they were any less intelligent than I was," Moore revealed in an interview with the Paley Center on Medium. "It taught me to dare to be difficult, and eventually led me to a position where I feel that the most precious thing about art is its difficulty, and that difficulty's overcoming."
The influential TV show also had an impact on Stephen King, whose "Hearts in Atlantis" novella contains several mentions of "The Prisoner." The book's opening epigraph even quotes a dialogue exchange between Number Six and Number Two (Leo McKern) from the show, so it's not hard to imagine that King is a fan. Of course, these examples barely scratch the surface of "The Prisoner's" long-lasting effect on pop culture across all media.