Modern TV Classics Like Lost And Twin Peaks Were Influenced By This '60s Sci-Fi Cult Hit

If you want to talk about great sci-fi shows that only lasted one season, look no further than "The Prisoner." Created by and starring Patrick McGoohan, it tells the story of a government agent imprisoned on a tranquil seaside village where the residents aren't allowed to leave. Over the years, the 1967 British series left an indelible impression on later shows.

Speaking to Radio Times, "Twin Peaks" co-creator Mark Frost revealed that McGoohan's series demonstrated the rich possibilities of television. "It wasn't until the '60s that I perceived television can do a lot more than that, if you gave it a chance. There were little sparks that would escape every once in a while like Patrick McGoohan's 'The Prisoner,' which blew the top of my head off. I didn't think that sort of storytelling was possible."

Likewise, J.J. Abrams, co-creator of ABC's "Lost," has been vocal of his love of "The Prisoner." When asked about his favorite sci-fi shows by TV Guide, Abrams shared, "I loved 'The Prisoner,' which was a very odd sort of hybrid of sci-fi, mystery and character, and certainly there are elements of The Prisoner in both 'Alias' and 'Lost.'" Despite being a one-season wonder that came out in the '60s, the legacy of "The Prisoner" has only grown, with those inspired by it often deeming the series the king of weird TV.