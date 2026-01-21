Jason Bateman Was Hazed By His Little House On The Prairie Co-Stars

Hollywood sure can be tough on childhood, and one star who can attest to that is Jason Bateman. The leading man behind "Arrested Development," "Ozark," and Netflix's latest grim drama "Black Rabbit" has been in Hollywood for years. In fact, he began his career on the beloved "Little House on the Prairie" during the show's seventh season in 1981. The part of James Cooper (later James Cooper Ingalls) was Bateman's first role, and he appeared in 21 episodes in the show's final two seasons. But the family drama wasn't without its issues, as the actor revealed during his appearance on a 2025 episode of "Hot Ones." It turns out, he was hazed by some of his co-stars, leading to an awkward initiation behind the scenes.

As the pair shared a few hot chicken wings, host Sean Evans asked Bateman about his time on "Little House," namely if the rumors that his castmates tried to convince him that his character was going to die were true. According to Bateman, that little morsel was "untrue," but what they did do, he explains, was give him a slightly painful initiation that he didn't expect. "They knocked on my chest like I was a front door," he explained. But while he might've been one of the youngest and newest cast members on the show, he also turned out to be the smartest by setting up some very swift payback for his co-stars.