Jason Bateman Was Hazed By His Little House On The Prairie Co-Stars
Hollywood sure can be tough on childhood, and one star who can attest to that is Jason Bateman. The leading man behind "Arrested Development," "Ozark," and Netflix's latest grim drama "Black Rabbit" has been in Hollywood for years. In fact, he began his career on the beloved "Little House on the Prairie" during the show's seventh season in 1981. The part of James Cooper (later James Cooper Ingalls) was Bateman's first role, and he appeared in 21 episodes in the show's final two seasons. But the family drama wasn't without its issues, as the actor revealed during his appearance on a 2025 episode of "Hot Ones." It turns out, he was hazed by some of his co-stars, leading to an awkward initiation behind the scenes.
As the pair shared a few hot chicken wings, host Sean Evans asked Bateman about his time on "Little House," namely if the rumors that his castmates tried to convince him that his character was going to die were true. According to Bateman, that little morsel was "untrue," but what they did do, he explains, was give him a slightly painful initiation that he didn't expect. "They knocked on my chest like I was a front door," he explained. But while he might've been one of the youngest and newest cast members on the show, he also turned out to be the smartest by setting up some very swift payback for his co-stars.
Jason Bateman got his bullying co-stars in trouble with make-up magic
While Bateman might not have bruised so easily from his first encounter with his unnamed "Little House on the Prairie" co-stars, he made sure that their actions had consequences. As Bateman recalled, he turned his young co-star's hazing ritual back at them. "I went to the makeup artist and said, 'Put a big black-and-blue mark all over my chest,'" the Emmy winner explained. "And then I went to their parents and I said, 'Look what your kids did to me.' And that was good. I got them in trouble." That's certainly an Ingalls-approved means of revenge.
Thankfully, that was one of the only altercations Bateman got in during his brief time on the prairie, as the atmosphere was generally a friendly one. "It was a warm place," the star once told Variety. "And I remember in the few years that followed, when I would end up on sets that were less functional." Hopefully, that kind of atmosphere will be carried over to the new take on "Little House" being developed at Netflix. Let's just hope that the make-up department doesn't get any similar calls should a new version of James Cooper Ingalls make an appearance.