High Potential Adds Susan Kelechi Watson As A Woman From Karadec's Past (And Future?)

Karadec's past and present are about to collide on "High Potential," TVLine has learned. The ABC procedural has enlisted Susan Kelechi Watson ("This Is Us") for a key role this season, playing an intriguing figure who shares a long history with Daniel Sunjata's character.

Watson's character is officially described as "wry, open-hearted, and independent. Always chasing what's next, not out of recklessness, but out of a real appetite for life. She follows her curiosity wherever it leads, whether that's a new city, a new flavor, or a new chapter."

Karadec's blast from the past will make her first appearance in the show's January 27 episode (ABC, 9 p.m. ET), during which Morgan and the gang investigate the mysterious murder of a former esports champion.

Without any additional details, it's hard to speculate how this character's arrival could potentially shake things up on "High Potential." That said, most of us can agree that Karadec's all-work-and-no-play lifestyle has to change; perhaps this woman's appetite for life will convince him to have a little more fun.

In addition to playing Beth Pearson on all six season of NBC's "This Is Us," Watson's TV credits also include roles on Netflix's "The Residence," FX's "Louie," and NBC's "Third Watch."

Are you excited to see what Watson's character brings to the world of "High Potential"? Drop a comment with your hopes for her impending arrival below.