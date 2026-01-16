Elsbeth Goes Toe-To-Toe With Hamish Linklater In Midseason Premiere (Exclusive First Look)

Put up your dukes, Hamish Linklater: You're facing quite the fight against Elsbeth Tascioni.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the "Elsbeth" Season 3 winter premiere, in which Linklater ("Midnight Mass," "Gen V") plays a wealthy biohacker who will do anything to stay young. Per the episode's official logline, that includes "an extreme diet, vigorous exercise, and murder." The only question is: Who will his victim be?

The first-look photos above and below give us some insight into Linklater's character's efforts to elude mortality. He appears to enjoy boxing, but doesn't love that Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) has joined him at the gym; below, Elsbeth watches in fascination (or is it slight disgust?) as her suspect makes something in his blender. Could that be the murder weapon, like in Season 1's "Reality Shock"? Or did Linklater's character use something else to commit his crime?

We'll have to wait until "Elsbeth" — which TVLine recently named one of the 10 best broadcast shows of 2025 — returns on Thursday, February 26, at 10/9c on CBS. Scroll down for more of our exclusive look at the winter premiere in the meantime, then drop a comment with your hopes for the rest of Season 3.