The 10 Best Network TV Shows Of 2025, Ranked

A new calendar year may have already begun, but let's not let auld acquaintance be forgot.

Indeed, we do know that it's no longer 2025. But as 2026 television gets underway, we don't feel we've properly appreciated the best of what last year had to offer on the small screen, and we're making up for that in the list below.

Our attention is turned specifically to the best of broadcast TV. Back in June, we highlighted some of our favorite broadcast performers, scenes, couples, and more via TVLine's Best in Broadcast Awards — but there were still six months left for the scripted fare of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW to turn in its best work, and the following 10 series have done just that.

Not all TV shows are created equal, of course, so we've raised the stakes a bit by ranking the 10 best broadcast shows of 2025 from worst to best — or, as we like to see it, from good to great. Do you agree with our picks? Keep scrolling for our full ranking, then hit the comments with your reactions!