Do HGTV's Ugliest House In America Participants Get To Keep The Furniture?

Have you heard the old adage about the ugly duckling that grew up into a beautiful swan? That's sort of the premise behind HGTV's reality series "Ugliest House in America" — except in this version of the story, in order to become a swan, the ugly duckling needs a decor revamping and a construction crew.

On the show currently airing its seventh season, participants nominate their aesthetically unappealing homes for beautiful makeovers — but if the producers pick your house, do you get to keep the furniture they use in the redesign? The simple answer is no.

"Most if not all of our flipping shows are staged," Betsy Ayala, an executive at Warner Bros. Discovery, told HGTV.

The winners of "Ugliest House in America" get a $150,000 budget to cover the cost of their renovations, but that's not necessarily the standard. The aforementioned HGTV article notes that the homeowners on these shows usually have to foot the bill for their renovations themselves, although HGTV might financially pitch in if doing so will help an episode get to screens quicker.

"Ugliest House in America" returned to TV this month, so viewers can look forward to more renovations — whether the participants involved get to keep the furniture or not.