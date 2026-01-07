What To Watch Wednesday: #OneChicago, Masked Singer, And ABC Comedies Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: #OneChicago returns to NBC, "The Masked Singer" begins competition, and ABC comedies are back from hiatus.
Showtimes for January 7, 2026
Beast Games
Season 2 premiere: MrBeast brings together 100 of the strongest humans and 100 of the smartest minds to battle it out for $5,000,000.
Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live
Springsteen performs the songs from his 1982 album "Nebraska" in an intimate soundstage setting.
Fallout
Maximus tries to cover up Xander's death; Lucy and The Ghoul finally reach New Vegas, but are frightened by what they find there.
Marcello Hernández: American Boy
In his debut stand-up special, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member shares his Latino roots — from unhinged family dance-offs to his mom's unforgettable life lessons.
The Ms. Pat Show
Season 5 premiere: Pat lands in the hospital and is ordered to rest, but she's determined to make it to a show to impress a big comedian.
Palm Royale
Amid a raging snowstorm in the Alps, Norma orchestrates plans to secure the fortune for herself and Robert; Maxine races to expose her.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Annabeth and Percy devise a plan to retrieve both their friends and the Golden Fleece; Luke’s presence on the island of Polyphemus threatens to derail everything — including the life of one of our heroes.
Tron: Ares
The highly sophisticated program, Ares (Jared Leto), is sent into the real world on a dangerous mission.
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment
Season 2 premiere: Go inside Pinal County, Ariz., where Sheriff Ross Teeple begins the six-week experiment in a new pod.
Alaska State Troopers
Season 9 premiere: During Alaska's summer solstice, Alaska State Troopers confront a fleeing suspect, defuse an armed barricade, and investigate arson near the Arctic Circle.
Chicago Med
The doctors deal with the professional and personal fallout from the choices made during a power outage.
Hollywood Squares
Season 2 premiere: Celebrities include Anthony Anderson, Glenn Close, Whitney Cummings, Pete Holmes, Lil Rel Howery, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, Ross Mathews, Kat Dennings, Fortune Feimster, Tiffany Haddish, Padma Lakshmi, Joel McHale, and RuPaul.
The Masked Singer
Season 14 premiere: Celebrity detectives have 18 identities to uncover, and a new top-secret vault is needed to keep the celebrity case files under lock and key.
Shifting Gears
When Matt refuses to let Carter bring a dog into "his" house, Riley starts to wonder if it's time for her and the kids to find their own place.
Swamp People
Season 17 premiere: At the dawn of a new season, flash-flood chaos from hundreds of miles north sends the bayou into a tailspin.
Ugliest Houses in America
Season 7 premiere: Retta begins her quest to find ugly as three homes in the Great Plains region vie for a $150,000 makeover by designer Alison Victoria.
Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary returns from winter break at their new temporary school: an abandoned mall.
Chicago Fire
When an act of arson harms someone close to the Firehouse 51 family, Severide must track down the perpetrator; impending budget cuts push Mouch and Pascal to get creative.
The Price Is Right at Night
Season 12 premiere: Contestants play iconic pricing games — including Let 'Em Roll, Any Number, and That's Too Much — for a shot at driving home their dream luxury automobiles.
Sistas
Season 10 premiere: In the aftermath of an explosive threat, it becomes apparent that Karen isn't the only Sista missing from the circle.
Southern Charm
Patricia hosts her annual guys' dinner where Austen and Craig see each other for the first time since their explosive fight; Venita continues to warn Salley about Craig's true intentions.
Chicago P.D.
Voight and the team work together to uncover the truth of the Bell case before more lives are lost.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
Series premiere: In each one-hour episode, Coben will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises.
Shark Tank
Entrepreneurs pitch a portable relief bottle, precision golf tees, a trusted nosebleed solution, and digital windows that improve your health; Michael Strahan returns as Guest Shark.