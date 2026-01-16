Grey's Anatomy Just Dropped A Stop Sign ('But Not A Roadblock') In Front Of One Potential Couple
Jules is down but not out after the January 15 episode of "Grey's Anatomy," which put more distance between her and Winston, while also presenting another exciting possibility for the future.
Jules was already in a personal and professional rut at the top of the hour, and it certainly didn't help when she overheard Link telling Winston that Jo would be happy if he and Iris became a thing. (Jo previously lashed out at the very idea, screaming, "Did you sleep with my favorite nurse?!" But that was apparently just the hormones talking.)
Jules then found herself caring for an older woman who developed a blood clot while role-playing with her husband, which proved to be an enlightening experience, though not quite as enlightening as Kwan's assertion that she's "aloof." Rude much?
Jules bumped into Winston at Joe's (better late than never!), and he assured her that she's anything but aloof. "You're discerning and you don't suffer any fools, but that's not aloof," he said. "That's protecting yourself because you care." Jules was clearly about to respond with the truth about her feelings for him, but she was interrupted by — you guessed it — Iris.
Kwan could sense that Jules was preoccupied by Winston and Iris, giving him a chance to make up for calling her aloof earlier. "She's a stop sign, not a roadblock," Kwan assured her. The episode ended with Jules drinking solo... but not for very long. A handsome stranger introduced himself to her, and she welcomed the conversation, taking a cue from her role-playing patient: "Hi, I'm Sally."
Jo gets a reality check, Richard gets a surprise
In other "Grey's Anatomy" developments...
* Jo and Link's babies were revealed to be named Peyton and Hattie.
* Jo befriended a fellow mom in the NICU, but the situation changed when her new bestie started seizing. Unable to step out of doctor mode (and thank goodness!), Jo basically took over the woman's treatment, certain that she was being misdiagnosed. But rules are rules, even on "Grey's Anatomy," and Jo wasn't allowed to look at the patient's charts, sending her into a dramatic spiral. Link was able to talk her down, but she's clearly eager to move past this chapter of their family's story.
* Catherine surprised Richard by flying in Dr. Laura Kaplan (guest-star Jamie-Lynn Sigler) for a second opinion on his course of treatment, which he neither wanted nor appreciated. He changed his tune, however, after hearing Laura's story, specifically how she's managed her M.S. diagnosis, ending the hour significantly more open to her suggestions.
Owen gets his groove back, Lucas and Simone reach an understanding
* Owen also got a pep in his step this week by way of a risky-but-successful tumor removal. His out-of-the-box thinking saved Bailey's patient, inspiring him to share more of his ideas. He suggested having the residents do ambulance ride-alongs or EMS training, which could help them think on the feet in the ER and OR. Looking very proud, Bailey told him to write up a proposal and send it her way.
* Lucas insisted that his relationship with Katie is limited to texting each other "dumb memes," but Simone challenged him, suggesting that he could be unknowingly leading her on. To say that he didn't care for Simone's intervention would be an understatement, but the exes did reach a promising understanding by the end of the hour. Lucas said he still values her input, "just not on relationships... for obvious reasons." Awkward, but fair!
