Grey's Anatomy Just Dropped A Stop Sign ('But Not A Roadblock') In Front Of One Potential Couple

Jules is down but not out after the January 15 episode of "Grey's Anatomy," which put more distance between her and Winston, while also presenting another exciting possibility for the future.

Jules was already in a personal and professional rut at the top of the hour, and it certainly didn't help when she overheard Link telling Winston that Jo would be happy if he and Iris became a thing. (Jo previously lashed out at the very idea, screaming, "Did you sleep with my favorite nurse?!" But that was apparently just the hormones talking.)

Jules then found herself caring for an older woman who developed a blood clot while role-playing with her husband, which proved to be an enlightening experience, though not quite as enlightening as Kwan's assertion that she's "aloof." Rude much?

Jules bumped into Winston at Joe's (better late than never!), and he assured her that she's anything but aloof. "You're discerning and you don't suffer any fools, but that's not aloof," he said. "That's protecting yourself because you care." Jules was clearly about to respond with the truth about her feelings for him, but she was interrupted by — you guessed it — Iris.

Kwan could sense that Jules was preoccupied by Winston and Iris, giving him a chance to make up for calling her aloof earlier. "She's a stop sign, not a roadblock," Kwan assured her. The episode ended with Jules drinking solo... but not for very long. A handsome stranger introduced himself to her, and she welcomed the conversation, taking a cue from her role-playing patient: "Hi, I'm Sally."