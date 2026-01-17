What To Watch Saturday: Finn Wolfhard Hosts SNL, NFL Divisional Playoffs, And More
On TV this Saturday: Finn Wolfhard makes his Studio 8H debut, the NFL playoffs continue, and a "Grey's Anatomy" vet finds "Love on the Amazon."
Showtimes for January 17, 2026
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Single strangers (Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell) find themselves on a sweeping adventure together where they relive important moments from their respective pasts.
Love Island: All Stars
Season 3 premiere: Your favorite UK Islanders (including Whitney Adebayo, Charlie Frederick, and Millie Court) get one more shot at love and the opportunity to win some serious cash.
NFL Divisional Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills visit the Denver Broncos (CBS, 4:30 p.m.), and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks (Fox, 8 p.m.).
AEW: Collision
Hangman Page and JetSpeed battle The Opps; Marina Shafir takes on Zayda Steel.
I Am Mary Jo Buttafuoco
Mary Jo Buttafuoco (Chloe Lanier) finds herself fighting for her life when her husband's mistress, Amy Fisher (Maddy Hillis), shoots her in the head.
Love on the Amazon
A woman (Jaicy Elliot) travels to Brazil where she hires a riverboat captain (Rafael de la Fuente) to help her deliver an important message for her sister.
Maxxed Out
Financial coach Leah Collins helps a 27-year-old woman confront the crushing debt she's been hiding, urging her mother to stop supporting her daughter with handouts.
48 Hours
A Pennsylvania man claims a freak accident while handling his gun caused the death of his wife.
Saturday Night Live
"Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard hosts; A$AP Rocky performs.