What To Watch Monday: ﻿College Football Championship, Below Deck Med Emergency, And More

By Claire Franken
Carson Beck and Fernando Mendoza Chris Coduto & Kevin C. Cox/Getty

On TV this Monday: College football crowns a champion, "Below Deck Mediterranean" faces a crisis, and Hulu explores the link between basketball and civic engagement. 

Showtimes for January 19, 2026

ET

Hidden Assets

Acorn TV

Season 3 premiere: A tragic raid in Dublin links to murders in Spain, setting CAB on the trail of a ruthless criminal.

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams

Hulu

The documentary short explores how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama used basketball to unite communities, inspire civic engagement, and spark generational change.

Judy Justice

Prime Video FIRST THREE EPISODES

Season 4 premiere: Judge Sheindlin returns to the courtroom, delivering justice with her
trademark wit, wisdom and no-nonsense approach to real people's cases.

My Life Is Murder

Acorn TV

When a wealthy dog owner takes a deadly fall, a murderous pet custody feud is revealed; Alexa learns that her brother is mixed up in a risky scheme.

ET

NBA Monday

NBC and Peacock FOUR GAMES

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks (12 p.m., Peacock exclusive); the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (2 p.m.); the Dallas Mavericks go up against the New York Knicks (5 p.m.); and the Boston Celtics play the Detroit Pistons (8 p.m.).

ET

College Football Playoff National Championship

ESPN

The Miami Hurricanes face the Indiana Hoosiers in hopes of earning the national title. 

ET

Baking Championship: Next Gen

Food Network

The bakers put their teamwork to the test to recreate a memorable food experience from a location they've visited. 

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo

A group of loud, brash New Yorkers puts the crew back on their heels; an emergency pops up and a crew member gets injured; a long-running friendship frays.

