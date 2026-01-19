What To Watch Monday: College Football Championship, Below Deck Med Emergency, And More
On TV this Monday: College football crowns a champion, "Below Deck Mediterranean" faces a crisis, and Hulu explores the link between basketball and civic engagement.
Hidden Assets
Season 3 premiere: A tragic raid in Dublin links to murders in Spain, setting CAB on the trail of a ruthless criminal.
Hoops, Hopes & Dreams
The documentary short explores how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama used basketball to unite communities, inspire civic engagement, and spark generational change.
Judy Justice
Season 4 premiere: Judge Sheindlin returns to the courtroom, delivering justice with her
trademark wit, wisdom and no-nonsense approach to real people's cases.
My Life Is Murder
When a wealthy dog owner takes a deadly fall, a murderous pet custody feud is revealed; Alexa learns that her brother is mixed up in a risky scheme.
NBA Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Atlanta Hawks (12 p.m., Peacock exclusive); the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (2 p.m.); the Dallas Mavericks go up against the New York Knicks (5 p.m.); and the Boston Celtics play the Detroit Pistons (8 p.m.).
College Football Playoff National Championship
The Miami Hurricanes face the Indiana Hoosiers in hopes of earning the national title.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
The bakers put their teamwork to the test to recreate a memorable food experience from a location they've visited.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A group of loud, brash New Yorkers puts the crew back on their heels; an emergency pops up and a crew member gets injured; a long-running friendship frays.