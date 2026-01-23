5 Best Tommy Shelby Moments In Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy might have an Oscar for "Oppenheimer," but for many viewers, the award-winning star will be forever known as Thomas Shelby, head of the feared head of the Peaky "f*****g" Blinders. A character that fans can't get enough of, he's set to return in "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," with Murphy also overseeing a sequel of the show, serving as an executive producer.

Taking on the role in Steven Knight's beloved period crime drama in 2013, Murphy's time with the head of the Shelby household has been slightly sporadic, given the gap between the show's six seasons, but that hasn't stopped Murphy from bringing his A-game every time he's donned that unmistakable haircut and the razor-sharp headgear to match. Focused and feared in equal measure, Thomas Shelby has gone up against gangs, families, and even political forces, surviving a series of nail-biting and heartbreaking moments that define him as a flawed antihero.

Whether he is backed into a corner defending his family or calmly issuing orders for major events, Thomas Shelby is a man wrestling with his own existence, yet never hesitating to end someone who stands in his way. It's exactly this layered intensity that has helped cement "Peaky Blinders" as one of the best TV shows of its era. Thanks to these defining traits, we have put together five moments that show Tommy Shelby at his strongest, weakest, and undeniably coolest. So straighten up, dress sharp, and follow us to the edge of town and across the track to remember this television legend.