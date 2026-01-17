TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Taylor Dearden

THE PERFORMER | Taylor Dearden

THE SHOW | "The Pitt"

THE EPISODE | "8:00 A.M." (January 15, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | On paper, there was nothing particularly showy about Dearden's performance this week. There was no grand monologue, no life-or-death save, no explosive confrontation with a fellow doctor or patient.

Then again, Dearden has never needed volume to command our attention.

As the endearing Dr. Mel King, she has routinely won audiences over with her quiet specificity. Case in point: what she managed to communicate this week when Mel was asked a question she's never really had the luxury to consider — who she is when she's not taking care of someone else.

Yes, seconds later, that same patient would knock Mel to the ground as he attempted to evade the police. But the moment that lingers is the one that preceded it. Mel hesitated. She visibly scrambled for an answer when asked what she likes to do for fun. Every option that came to mind was tethered to her sister, Becca, and Mel's role as her primary caregiver.

The realization hit her in real time. Dearden let the shock wash over her, making her recognition palpable.

Then came her answer, which was even more revealing. She landed on the Renaissance Fair — a choice that suggests how rare it is for Mel to escape the burden of responsibility. The smile Dearden let flicker across Mel's face felt involuntary. And it was far from the only moment where she shined.

We also saw what Mel's looming deposition does to her psychologically. When Robby asked if she'd like to talk about how she's holding up — and Mel learned that Al-Hashimi, a former mentor from the VA, has never been named in a malpractice suit — the comparison sent her into a quiet panic. What followed wasn't a scream so much as a low, steady hum, as if Mel was trying to soothe herself before she came undone. That same coping mechanism surfaced later — even quieter, not to mention unsuccessful — when authorities approached her about potentially testifying in court against the patient who sent her flying, and instead, she clamped her arms across her torso, visibly uncomfortable and unable to settle before Langdon insisted on shutting off the lights and affording her 10 minutes of peace and quiet.

Mel resisted, but ultimately stayed put. That reflex, as played by Dearden, made clear that this is not someone who's used to being taken care of.

