Fire Country Showrunner To Exit After Season 4

There will be a new chief behind the scenes on "Fire Country": Tia Napolitano, who has served as showrunner on the CBS drama since it premiered, is stepping down after the current Season 4 ends, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.) There's no word yet on who will replace her.

"Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer 'Fire Country,' which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement. "We're grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects."

Napolitano added her own statement: "I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of 'Fire Country.' All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It's been a beautiful ride!"

"Fire Country" stars Max Thieriot (who also co-created the series) as Bode, a convict who volunteered to be a firefighter to reduce his sentence, working in his hometown of Edgewater. (Bode has since gotten out on parole and become a Cal Fire firefighter.) The supporting cast includes Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

Season 4 of "Fire Country" will return with new episodes Friday, February 27 at 9 pm. What do you think of the shake-up behind the scenes? Give us your take in a comment below.