A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Introduces Dunk And Egg In Game Of Thrones Spinoff's Premiere — Grade It!

If "Game of Thrones" ever proved too long, too fanciful and/or too self-important for your tastes, have we got a spinoff for you.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," a "Thrones" prequel that premiered tonight on HBO, is a smaller, gentler, more comedic tale set roughly 100 years after "House of the Dragon." The Targaryens still hold the Iron Throne, but it's been a while since they've had dragons at their disposal. We enter this epoch in Westerosi history via a commoner named Dunk (played by Peter Claffey, "Bad Sisters"), the young, hulking squire to a hedge knight named Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb, "Pennyworth").

As the premiere opens, Ser Arlan has recently died; Dunk digs his mentor a grave and cries a bit as he eulogizes him. In the aftermath, Dunk realizes that Ser Arlan's sword "fits my grip as well as it ever fit his." And there is a tournament coming up at Ashford Meadow. As he gazes into the middle distance and the "Game of Thrones" theme song starts playing on the soundtrack, it feels like the beginning of a hero's journey... until the next shot cuts to Dunk, crouched by a tree, suffering a sudden onset of diarrhea.

Regardless, Dunk is determined to make a name for himself as a knight, so he saddles up one of Arlan's three horses and heads toward Ashford Meadow. Along the way, he stops at a tavern where some of the only other people around are a drunken noble and a precocious boy with a shaved head. The boy, who says his name is Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell, "Emmerdale Farm"), is dubious about Dunk's claims of being a knight, but he eagerly offers to serve as his squire at the tourney. Dunk turns him down, though, and heads on to the gathering alone.