A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Everything We Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel

In the name of the Warrior, we charge you to be brave. In the name of the Father, we charge you to be just. In the name of the Mother, we charge you to defend the innocent. And in the name of the extended Game of Thrones universe, we charge you to check out everything we know (so far) about the latest Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO's forthcoming prequel follows two of author George R.R. Martin's most beloved literary characters: Dunk, a lanky and earnest hedge knight, and Egg, the bald young boy who offers to be his squire. With its lighter tone and focus on lowborn characters like Dunk, the series is a bit of a departure from Thrones and its first offshoot, House of the Dragon.

"What excites and scares me is that I don't give people what they've seen before [in the other series], which is always extremely important," showrunner Ira Parker told TVLine at New York Comic Con in October 2025. "If you're going to do a new entry, you don't want it to be a big cash grab because of the Westeros people love. We want it to feel like it belongs, and that it's needed."

Keep scrolling to find out everything you might want to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms