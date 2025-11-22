A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: Everything We Know About The Game Of Thrones Prequel
In the name of the Warrior, we charge you to be brave. In the name of the Father, we charge you to be just. In the name of the Mother, we charge you to defend the innocent. And in the name of the extended Game of Thrones universe, we charge you to check out everything we know (so far) about the latest Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
HBO's forthcoming prequel follows two of author George R.R. Martin's most beloved literary characters: Dunk, a lanky and earnest hedge knight, and Egg, the bald young boy who offers to be his squire. With its lighter tone and focus on lowborn characters like Dunk, the series is a bit of a departure from Thrones and its first offshoot, House of the Dragon.
"What excites and scares me is that I don't give people what they've seen before [in the other series], which is always extremely important," showrunner Ira Parker told TVLine at New York Comic Con in October 2025. "If you're going to do a new entry, you don't want it to be a big cash grab because of the Westeros people love. We want it to feel like it belongs, and that it's needed."
When does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms take place?
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a prequel to Game of Thrones that is set roughly 100 years before the events of the original series. (Which means it's set about a century after the events of House of the Dragon.) According to Knight's official logline, the action takes place "in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory."
What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?
The series is based on novellas, written by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, about a hedge knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (or "Dunk") and Egg, the bald little boy who serves as his squire. Unlike most of the knights we've met in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dunk serves no house nor city; when we meet him, the elderly knight he squired, Ser Arlan of Pennytree, has just died.
Season 1 follows Dunk's adventures as he meets Egg and they attempt to enter a joust, despite lacking the name and resources to do so.
What is the tone of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
The offshoot is decidedly smaller-stakes than House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, with a lighter, more comedic tone. Martin is a fan, calling the series "as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject." In a post on his personal blog, the author continued, "there are no dragons this time around, no huge battles, no white walkers," but "this is a character piece, and its focus is on duty and honor, on chivalry and all it means... I hope you will love the show as much as I do."
Who is in the cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
Dexter Sol Ansell (Emmerdale) plays Egg opposite Peter Claffey (Bad Sisters) as Dunk. The cast also includes Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree, Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen, Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway, Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Edward Ashley as Ser Steffon Fossoway, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Henry Ashton as Daeron Targaryen, Youssef Kerkour as Steely Pate, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Plummer, and Daniel Monks as Ser Manfred Dondarrion.
Will Game of Thrones characters appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
Given that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place a century away from both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, it's unlikely that you'll see any familiar faces. However, given Westerosi families' proclivity for recycling family monikers, you will recognize several names.
When will A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms be released?
The spinoff's six-episode Season 1 will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 18, at 10/9c on HBO.
How many episodes are there in Season 1 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first season will consist of six episodes.
Is there a trailer for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
There is! In conjunction with its 2025 New York Comic Con panel, the series released its first trailer in October. Press PLAY above to watch it.
Where can I watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?
The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
Has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Been Renewed?
Yes: HBO recently renewed the prequel for Season 2, ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Season 2 is slated to debut in 2027.