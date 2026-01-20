What To Watch Tuesday: Netflix Revives Star Search, A Familiar Face Returns To Doc, And More
On TV this Tuesday: Netflix revives "Star Search," a familiar face returns to "Doc," and "The Rookie" airs its last episode before a big move.
Showtimes for January 20, 2026
Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer
The three-part docuseries unravels how Wade Wilson — a 25-year-old Florida man arrested for the brutal murders of two women — unexpectedly became a social media fixation.
Tell Me Lies
A surprising setback sends Diana back into Stephen's orbit. Lucy seeks advice from an unlikely person.
WWE: Unreal
Season 2 premiere: Participants include Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Iyo Sky, Naomi, Chelsea Green, Penta, and Lyra Valkyria.
Best Medicine
On the eve of the high school's baseball team's playoff game, the town is furious with Martin when he accidentally breaks the arm of their star player — who also happens to be the son of his former bully.
Coast 2 Coast
The San Antonio Spurs face the Houston Rockets (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Denver Nuggets (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Mary shares an emotional update about her son and how she feels about her church being in the spotlight; the women attempt to find resolution about what happened on the plane ride from Canouan.
Will Trent
Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame; Betty's instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie, and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case.
Doc
Charlie fights for his life at Westside with Hannah by his side; a familiar face returns to Westside and Amy is not happy about it.
High Potential
The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training.
Star Search
Series premiere: Airing Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the revived talent competition is hosted by Anthony Anderson and features live performances with real-time voting; Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen serve as judges.
Vanderpump Rules
Lisa throws an intimate 20th anniversary party to celebrate the founding of SUR; Angelica and Shayne grow closer, despite Shayne's transparent feelings about monogamy.
The Rookie
Nolan makes a quiet arrest; Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim; Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer; Miles visits a familiar face. (Moving to Mondays!)