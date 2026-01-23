5 Must-Watch Star Trek: The Next Generation Episodes

Until the slew of recent critical darlings like the light-hearted "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and the fun, animated "Star Trek: Lower Decks," many people were happy to boldly go to a place where they could declare that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had little competition for the top spot among the franchise's TV shows, at least in terms of episode-to-episode quality. With the cerebral, brooding, and diplomatic Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the captain's chair and crew members like Klingon security officer Worf (Michael Dorn), it was clear from the start that "The Next Generation" would be very different from the original series when it premiered on September 28, 1987.

Over seven seasons, the show proved that thesis, delivering narratively ambitious and complex stories that expanded the lore while keeping the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series" canon. In other words, "The Next Generation" is a crucial "Star Trek" show that respects the franchise's origins while still paving the path to the future. This is why any aspiring Trekkie should be familiar with at least a few of its key episodes.

It is worth noting that this is a collection of essential episodes, not necessarily the very best ones, which is why great stories like the "The Best of Both Worlds" two-parter, where Picard is assimilated by the Borg, are not included. Instead, the focus is on episodes that introduce the show's core concepts in order to get you to the right quadrant on the vast "Star Trek" space map. That said, each of these episodes stands on its own as a strong example of what "The Next Generation" does best.