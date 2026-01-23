Abbott Elementary Originally Had A Completely Different Series Lead

"Abbott Elementary" is a fan-favorite sitcom that has played a massive role in the resurgence of broadcast television in recent years. Some fans might not know that Quinta Brunson's beloved show actually had a different main character during its development. That original lead was Barbara Howard, the veteran teacher played by Sheryl Lee Ralph. Yes, it's hard to imagine "Abbott Elementary" without Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) as the series protagonist. Despite that very real fact, it almost happened, and Brunson is the first to admit her initial pitch sounded a little odd at first glance.

From the word go, Brunson began developing "Abbott Elementary" with an eye toward what real-life inner-city schools experience. Those realities were so top of mind that she initially positioned her character, Janine, as a supporting player alongside more senior teachers. That all sounds lovely, but executives at Warner Bros. Discovery were not on board with the biggest name attached to a mainstream broadcast comedy playing a supporting role, and they told her as much during the pitch.

In an interview with Business Insider, Brunson revealed she made it through the entire pitch, and the executives and producers in the room were intrigued. However, there was no question she would have to be more involved in front of the camera if they were going to move forward. "'Abbott Elementary' was pitched without me in it," Brunson shared with the publication. "There was no me in the project. I just saw it as a pure show idea that I wanted to be made. And then WB said, 'You're crazy if you think we are buying the show without you in it.'"