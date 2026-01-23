Abbott Elementary Originally Had A Completely Different Series Lead
"Abbott Elementary" is a fan-favorite sitcom that has played a massive role in the resurgence of broadcast television in recent years. Some fans might not know that Quinta Brunson's beloved show actually had a different main character during its development. That original lead was Barbara Howard, the veteran teacher played by Sheryl Lee Ralph. Yes, it's hard to imagine "Abbott Elementary" without Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) as the series protagonist. Despite that very real fact, it almost happened, and Brunson is the first to admit her initial pitch sounded a little odd at first glance.
From the word go, Brunson began developing "Abbott Elementary" with an eye toward what real-life inner-city schools experience. Those realities were so top of mind that she initially positioned her character, Janine, as a supporting player alongside more senior teachers. That all sounds lovely, but executives at Warner Bros. Discovery were not on board with the biggest name attached to a mainstream broadcast comedy playing a supporting role, and they told her as much during the pitch.
In an interview with Business Insider, Brunson revealed she made it through the entire pitch, and the executives and producers in the room were intrigued. However, there was no question she would have to be more involved in front of the camera if they were going to move forward. "'Abbott Elementary' was pitched without me in it," Brunson shared with the publication. "There was no me in the project. I just saw it as a pure show idea that I wanted to be made. And then WB said, 'You're crazy if you think we are buying the show without you in it.'"
Barbara Howard was originally the main character of Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Barbara Howard as the lead makes a lot of sense when you consider Janine's overall arc in "Abbott Elementary." She's consistently looking up to Barbara in every interaction they share. Most of the first episodes even have Brunson doing some hysterically cringe-inducing bits about how much she looks up to the older woman. Knowing Lee Ralph's character was meant to be a driving force for "Abbott Elementary," it's easy to imagine Janine's development unfolding more slowly over multiple seasons as she comes into her own as a teacher.
As cool as all of that sounds, you can also understand why Warner Bros. Discovery executives would want one of the most promising comedy talents out in front of a new show. "Abbott Elementary" might be playing in a similar space to "The Office," but that's no guarantee of instant success. Fans initially connected with Brunson's work online through YouTube sketches and BuzzFeed videos. So, catering to that built-in fanbase just makes sense to start out. Once Tyler James Williams's Gregory became a big part of the show, things were off to the races.
Brunson has to be happy with all the people who love "Abbott Elementary," as more folks discover the show with each passing week. It's hard to overstate how big the swing towards broadcast TV has been in recent years, and Brunson's team deserves some of the love for that shift too. By using a memorable format, specifically the mockumentary trappings of "The Office," the team behind "Abbott Elementary" has crafted a show that could one day challenge the classic that inspired its structure on best TV show ever lists.