Andor Had To Replace Two Beloved Actors At The Last Minute

"Andor" has been the most critically successful "Star Wars" TV series to date, and for many fans, it's the highlight of Disney's ownership of the franchise. A prequel to the spin-off movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the series followed Diego Luna's Cassian Andor as he went from a thief stealing from the Empire to a full-fledged member of the Rebel Alliance. The series introduced a host of new characters to populate Cassian's life before the events of "Rogue One," with some major acting talent stepping up to take on these new roles. However, not every "Andor" cast member was a first choice.

Season 1 of "Andor" focused heavily on Cassian's life on Ferrix, the planet where he grew up after being found on Kenari by his adoptive mother, Maarva Andor (played by Fiona Shaw). Characters such as Maarva and Cassian's friend Brasso (Joplin Sibtain) played important roles throughout this initial season. However, CCH Pounder ("The Shield") and Rory McCann ("Game of Thrones"), respectively, were the first actors to be cast in these two roles. McCann even shot scenes as Brasso before being replaced by Sibtain, after which FX was used to digitally replace McCann's face with Sibtain's in those scenes.

Shaw's Maarva and Sibtain's Brasso quickly endeared themselves to fans and delivered iconic scenes during their time on "Andor." Neither made it to the series' end, though; as our finale recap noted, Maarva died at the end of Season 1. Brasso was later killed off in Season 2.