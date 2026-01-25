The Best 5 One Chicago Couples Of All Time

This story contains spoilers for NBC's "One Chicago" shows.

The "One Chicago" franchise, like any other successful entertainment endeavor, is ultimately all about conveying emotion. This cavalcade of Windy City first responder shows is better equipped for the task than most, too. The dangerous lives of the firefighters on "Chicago Fire," the police detectives on "Chicago P.D.," and the medical professionals on "Chicago Med" provide ample material for the sort of thrills and spills any procedural drama worth its salt thrives upon. This may very well be part of why the three shows' short-lived spin-off sibling "Chicago Justice" failed. After all, how could a legal drama effectively reproduce the "One Chicago" franchise's signature adrenaline rushes week in and week out?

Of course, dangerous missions are just one part of the franchise's tool kit for eliciting emotion, and not necessarily even the most effective one. Surprising character departures and deaths — say, Brian "Otis" Zvonecek's (Yuriy Sardarov) death in the Season 8 premiere — are effective for shock moments and cliffhangers, sure. However, the "One Chicago" shows have long established that the biggest wrench among their audience enticement tools is love. The characters indulge in a truly mind-boggling amount of workplace romances, which have become an integral part of the franchise's makeup. Fans are loving this aspect of the shows, too, coming up with their own little portmanteaus of the involved characters' names and following their stories with keen interest. Here's a look at five of the "One Chicago" franchise's most impactful and important couples.