George Lucas' Canceled Star Wars Series Could Have Completely Changed The Franchise

"Star Wars" is the centerpiece of Disney+'s programming, with a bevy of TV series that invite endless debate over which ones rank highest. Each series pulls from a different corner of the galaxy, with "The Acolyte" delving into the shadows of the Sith's plots during the prequel era, "Skeleton Crew" embracing a throwback childhood adventure tone, the Emmy-winning "Andor" exploring moral gray areas within the resistance, and "The Mandalorian" continuing the story after the original trilogy.

Long before any of that was an apple in Mickey Mouse's eye, George Lucas was developing a Star Wars series that could have changed the franchise forever. Titled "Star Wars: Underworld," the series was discussed by producer Rick McCallum on the "Young Indy Chroniclers" podcast, where he explained how close it came to becoming a reality.

"I think we had over 60 scripts... like third draft scripts," McCallum recalled. "These were dark [scripts]. They were sexy. They were violent. They were absolutely wonderful, complicated, challenging scripts." Across these dozens of scripts was a cavalcade of ambitious ideas, including Emperor Palpatine's backstory, the rise of the Rebellion, and the depths of the galactic underworld, which McCallum says "would've blown up the whole 'Star Wars' universe and Disney would've definitely never offered George to buy the franchise" if they had ever seen the light of day before Lucas ultimately sold the franchise to Disney. What the series would have covered has been pieced together over the years through comments from collaborators and artists who worked at Lucasfilm.