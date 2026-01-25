The TV Series That Cost Pierce Brosnan His First Chance To Star As James Bond
Pierce Brosnan first played the definitive super spy, James Bond, in 1995's "GoldenEye." Brosnan proved the perfect candidate to help revitalize the franchise in the post-Cold War era. However, this wasn't the first time Brosnan was connected to James Bond. He had been producer Albert R. Broccoli's top choice to play Bond in 1987's "The Living Daylights," but was prevented by his starring role in the TV series "Remington Steele."
Brosnan had played the title role on the series — one of the best TV shows that will make you nostalgic for the '80s — since it debuted in 1982. The comedy-drama followed private investigator Laura Holt (Stephanie Zimbalist) who struggled to find clients as a woman. To overcome this issue, she invented a fictional male boss, Remington Steele, and tapped Brosnan's nameless ex-criminal to portray him.
Brosnan's turn on "Steele" marked him as prime James Bond material, and in 1986, the stars seemed to be aligning for the actor. "Steele" had just been canceled after its fourth season and Roger Moore had announced his retirement from the Bond franchise. It was soon reported that Brosnan was in talks to become Bond in "The Living Daylights."
But a last-minute obstacle arose: Despite the fact that ratings had dwindled in Season 4, fans were pressuring the network to revive "Steele," and the network changed its mind when the show received its highest ratings ever during summer reruns. Broccoli didn't want his new Bond appearing in a similar role on TV while his movie was in theaters. And since Brosnan was still under contract for "Remington Steele," Timothy Dalton was instead cast as Bond.
Pierce Brosnan's Two Super Spy Roles
"Remington Steele" enjoyed modest success throughout its first three seasons and earned a dedicated fan base, as well as enduring status as one of the best shows to air in NBC's 10 p.m. slot. It was these fans who campaigned hard for the series' return when it was canceled after Season 4. "Remington Steele" only returned briefly for a final six-episode run, though this was enough to postpone Brosnan's entry to the Bond franchise by several years.
Even after Dalton's casting in "The Living Daylights," rumors persisted that Brosnan would be in the next Bond movie. Ultimately, Dalton returned for "Licence to Kill" in 1989 before bowing out as James Bond. When "GoldenEye" eventually entered production in 1994, Brosnan finally had the role of James Bond.
"GoldenEye" became an instant hit and, at the time of its release, became the highest-earning Bond movie ever. It was topped by Brosnan's next entry in the Bond franchise, 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies." Brosnan would go on to play 007 in two more movies, "The World is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day," before Daniel Craig took over the role in the 2006 reboot, "Casino Royale." Brosnan has, in recent years, returned to television on numerous occasions, most recently in "MobLand" and "The Thursday Murder Club," both with Helen Mirren.