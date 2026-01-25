The TV Series That Cost Pierce Brosnan His First Chance To Star As James Bond

Pierce Brosnan first played the definitive super spy, James Bond, in 1995's "GoldenEye." Brosnan proved the perfect candidate to help revitalize the franchise in the post-Cold War era. However, this wasn't the first time Brosnan was connected to James Bond. He had been producer Albert R. Broccoli's top choice to play Bond in 1987's "The Living Daylights," but was prevented by his starring role in the TV series "Remington Steele."

Brosnan had played the title role on the series — one of the best TV shows that will make you nostalgic for the '80s — since it debuted in 1982. The comedy-drama followed private investigator Laura Holt (Stephanie Zimbalist) who struggled to find clients as a woman. To overcome this issue, she invented a fictional male boss, Remington Steele, and tapped Brosnan's nameless ex-criminal to portray him.

Brosnan's turn on "Steele" marked him as prime James Bond material, and in 1986, the stars seemed to be aligning for the actor. "Steele" had just been canceled after its fourth season and Roger Moore had announced his retirement from the Bond franchise. It was soon reported that Brosnan was in talks to become Bond in "The Living Daylights."

But a last-minute obstacle arose: Despite the fact that ratings had dwindled in Season 4, fans were pressuring the network to revive "Steele," and the network changed its mind when the show received its highest ratings ever during summer reruns. Broccoli didn't want his new Bond appearing in a similar role on TV while his movie was in theaters. And since Brosnan was still under contract for "Remington Steele," Timothy Dalton was instead cast as Bond.